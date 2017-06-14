Planet Coaster to add new rides, player-operated fireworks in free summer update

While Planet Coaster's free spring update introduced vandals, CCTV and pickpockets into its fairgrounds, the theme park simulator's summer update adopts a more jovial tone. Due to arrive on June 27, the Summer Update brings with it new rides, customisable wall panels and player-controlled firework displays.

By operating a 'Display Sequencer', players can design their own firework displays which can be choreographed to custom music tracks. Cue that orchestral tune you'll have heard loads of times in adverts and television shows that's often associated with fireworks that I certainly don't know the name of:

Yeah, that one. Anyway, Planet Coaster's Summer Update also adds "fully customisable" wall panels and screens that allow for personalised images and videos, and a new 'Flatride Sequencer' lets you control your rides.

And on the new rides, coasters and scenarios front, here's what to expect:



Rides

Iron Claw: Feel the G-force with this classic pendulum ride, popular in parks around the world.

Blackout: This swinging ship ride is a coaster park classic, flipping park guests upside down with an inverting loop.

Sky Watcher: A stunning ultramodern observation platform forged from glass and steel with a rotating cabin offering panoramic views. A perfect centerpiece for any modern park.

Rollercoasters

Gnarler: An all-modern train running on wooden supports will let your guests ride rough wooden tracks in comfort and style.

Viper One: Two 66 meter supports elevate and inline roll at each end for a truly terrifying multi-launch coaster.

Power Up: This compact coaster with a vertical inverting chainlift is designed for small-scale parks where land is tight, making for a short but exhilarating ride.

De-Gen: A 21st century train on a traditional looping track brings a coaster classic up to date.

Bolt: An old-school coaster train makes for a rugged ride on a modern boomerang track.

Scenarios

Miss Elly's Diner, Goldmine Tower and Starship Hangar. Test your management skills with three new challenges.

Scenery

Stars and Stripes Scenery Pack. Celebrate the Fourth of July with inflatables, flags, bunting, hats and confetti in glorious red, white and blue!

Samuel, our venerable magazine editor, is at E3 right now. He popped his head into the PC Gamer chat earlier and said this of Planet Coaster's incoming update: "Saw it yesterday, looks okay." I understand he's currently subsisting on caffeine and jet lag, hence the brevity.

Planet Coaster's Summer Update is due June 27.