Pick up the impressive Logitech G Pro gaming headset for only $50

Best Buy has started the Black Friday sales season early by offering a bevy of gaming accessories on sale this week. What caught our eye was the Logitech G Pro wired gaming headset, aka one of the best gaming headsets. Right now, the G Pro is going for $49.99, almost half off its regular price.

The G-Pro is a lightweight wired gaming headset designed to keep you comfortable for long gaming sessions. If you wear glasses, you know that after an hour or so the pressure on the side of your head from a heavy headset isn't the most comfortable feeling out there.

The built-in microphone has a wide frequency response (100Hz- 1-10kHz), making for crisp sounding voice communication, which crucial in games like Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege on either PC or consoles. Last year, we praised the G Pro's sleek black no-fuzz design in our review. The biggest issue we had was the headset's low-end sound was on the weaker side for music and media.

