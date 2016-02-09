Phanteks releasing svelte P400 cases in March

Phanteks is on the verge of releasing the P400 and the P400S, two new cases which have sleek designs a bit reminiscent of NZXT and some nice "RGB lighting," although you can actually only choose between 10 colors for the Phanteks logo on the front of the case.

According to Tom's Hardware, the two cases have room for E-ATX motherboards, graphics cards up to 395mm, CPU coolers up to 170mm tall, and ATX PSUs up to 270mm long. There's an optional hard drive cage, but your GPU space will be limited to 280mm if you use it. There's room for two 3.5-inch hard drives at the bottom, four more at the front, and two 2.5-inch SSDs will fit behind the motherboard tray.

For your cooling needs, the cases come with two 120mm fans for the front and back, and you can fit either an additional three 120mm fans, or two 140mm fans, on the top. If you're water cooling, there's room for up to a 360mm radiator at the front and a 120mm at the back.

On the front of the case you'll find two USB 3.0 ports, a pair of HD audio ports, and the LED control. The P400S version also has a three speed fan controller.

The P400S is the quieter version of the case, as it comes with dampening material in its side panels which increases its price by $10. The top exhausts can also be closed off with covers.

Both cases weigh around 7kg, and measure 555 x 300 x 520mm. There are actually two versions of the "silent" version of the case, one with a side window and one with a standard side panel. The P400 only has the windowed version. All three case models will come in a few colors: Satin Black, Glacier White, and Anthracite Gray.

The P400 costs $70, and the P400S costs $80. Both will be available in March.