PC Gamer US Podcast #333 - No-scope Cornshot

Evan, Chuck, T.J. and Omri convene to collate this week's news, recently-released games, and take a moment to talk about an XCOM mod . Along the way, we talk about the League of Legends Season Two Championship and surge in eSports popularity and raise the notion that 2012 is one of PC gaming's best years evar.

