Elder Scrolls Online, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Company of Heroes 2 were all announced this week. With almost too much information to take in, we keep our brains intact by talking about what we know and our highest hopes and darkest fears for each. We also toss in some chatter on Tera and The Walking Dead, which both launched this week, along with other minor news of mystery.

PC Gamer US Podcast 315: Many arrows, many knees

