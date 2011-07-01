On this week's podcast, the rag-tag PCG squad members Chris, Dan, Tyler, and Lucas join forces once again with recurring special guest Brian Brushwood . Listen in awe as they chat about post-apocalyptic themes, Zynga's intimidating market share, World of Warcraft's Rage of the Firelands, and some more zany Truthiness and Falsity questions. Also: find out which nostalgic games we love, and which ones aren't looking too hot these days.
PC Gamer US Podcast 278: Days of Yore
