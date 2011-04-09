Chris leads the team as Logan, Dan, Evan and Lucas discuss Minecraft's profits, GameStop buying Impulse, Logan's scandalous Reddit tell-all , a new spin on Truthiness and Falsity, a major videocard listener question, and much more!
PC Gamer US Podcast 267: IAmA Podcast
