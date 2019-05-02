PC Gamer UK June issue: Planet Zoo

Frontier is swapping roller coasters for slightly more unruly attractions in its latest park management game, Planet Zoo. Instead of just making sure you guests are suitably impressed by the latest high-speed ride, you'll need to care for animals and and their environment. Find out more in our exclusive cover feature.

With Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice now battering and bruising us, we celebrate by getting nostalgic about Dark Souls in our five-part feature. Elsewhere this month, Jeremy Peel chats to Grinding Gear about how the studio created its massive ARPG.

Joining our early look at Planet Zoo, we've got previews of Shenmue 3, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Afterparty and more. And there are plenty of reviews this issue, including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Imperator: Rome, Anno 1800 and Heaven's Vault. A lot of fantastic games this month.

On top of that, we've got your hardware needs covered with our graphics options explained feature, our CPU group test and our buyer's guide. And there's the latest entry in Rick Lane's Dishonored 2 diary, Borderlands 3's reveal and loads more. This month's gifts are an Infernal Axe for Path of Exile and a 32-page retro special, celebrating great moments in PC gaming.

Issue 331 is on shelves now

