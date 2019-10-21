PC Gamer UK December issue: Microsoft Flight Simulator

This month's cover has its head in the clouds with Flight Simulator. Andy Kelly was swept off his feet by its globe feature, which lets you coast along any of the world's finest virtual skylines. In our in-depth cover feature, he reveals how Microsoft plans to take the beloved PC series to new heights.

Elsewhere this issue, we have a special report on the psychological impact Fortnite is having on children, an interview with EVE online's creators, and Rockstar's co-studio head, Rob Nelson, chats about how the studio made GTA Online live up to it's singleplayer counterpart.

For previews this month, we've got hands on with Beyond a Steel Sky, Shenmue 3, Röki, Desperados III and more. In reviews, we give our verdicts on Borderlands 3, Greedfall, Blair Witch, Gears 5, The Surge 2, and the internet's new favourite rouge in Untitled goose Game. HONK.

In hardware, we delve into the best motherboards, discover the power of nanotubes and guide you to building your perfect PC. And in Now Playing, we explore how James Bond influenced Control.

This month's gift is arctic adventure Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna). That's not all, however, because we've also included a bonus mag dedicated to all things cyberpunk, including our definitive list of the top ten cyberpunk games on PC.

Issue 337 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month is a high flyer:

