PC Gamer Podcast #370 - Octodad: Taxi Simulator

It's a grab bag of gaming topics this week as we close out the first month of 2014. Cory and Wes swap stories about actiony roguelike Risk of Rain, Evan is octoglad to talk about his love for Octodad: Dadliest Catch , and Tyler talks about shooting and slicing in Strike Vector and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance . We also share early impressions on Steam's in-home streaming from PC to Linux.

