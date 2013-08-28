This week, Evan, Tyler, T.J., and Cory recap news from Gamescom: Diablo, XCOM, Elder Scrolls, and more. We compare notes on our current adventures in Saints Row IV, and T.J. vastly exceeds the legal limit for Bohemian Rhapsody lyric puns in a single podcast.

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? The answer is none of the above—it's PC Gamer Podcast 361 - Samurai Kangaroo Cavalry !

