PC Gamer Digital Episode 3 is here - now available worldwide!

Episode 3 of PC Gamer Digital is now downloadable on Steam, and it comes with a lot of good news: not only is it half-price for a week, all PC Gamer Digital episodes are now available worldwide. YAY! If you're new to Digital, it's a totally unique environment for interactive, completely-original games coverage and strategy guides. You've really got to experience it to know what it is, so grab the free base application (which also includes Episode 0 free), and discover Digital for yourself.

Update: Sorry for the trouble our international fans had launching PC Gamer Digital. We patched it up with Valve's help and everything is good to go now, so you can jump in whenever you're ready! If you have any other technical issues, please contact support at pcgdigitalsupport@pcgamer.com . We'd also love to hear what you think about Digital in general, and you can tell us by e-mailing pcgdfeedback@pcgamer.com . Thank you for your patience and enthusiasm!

In this episode, you'll explore the brilliant L4D2 map Helm's Deep Reborn in an interactive 360-degree strategy guide, join us on a daring Warsong Gulch flag run in our World of Warcraft Three-Way, learn how to shoot down a helicopter in Arma 2 (seriously, helicopters are jerks), and more. Read on for all the details...

L4D2: Helm's Deep Reborn - Interactive GameView Strategy Guide

Explore our annotated virtual guide to Helm's Deep Reborn, Team Chivalry and SeriouS Samurai's epic LOTR-based survival map for Left 4 Dead 2.

World of Warcraft - Three-Way!

Josh, Chris, and Tyler form an almost-cohesive unit as they play a nailbiting round of capture-the-flag in Warsong Gulch.

Arma 2 Protip - How to Shoot Down a Helicopter

In this week's Protip, Senior Editor Evan Lahti walks us through his elegant method of dealing with pesky helicopters in Arma 2.

PCG Plays: Dungeons of Dredmor

This week, PC Gamer editors Evan Lahti and Chris Comiskey play indie roguelike Dungeons of Dredmor. See why this $5 RPG has devoured so many hours of their precious, precious gaming time.

Then vs. Now - Comparison Gallery

Oh, how things have changed! In this slider gallery, originals go head-to-head with their modern counterparts.