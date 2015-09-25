Payday 2 FBI Files update adds new enemy, Captain Winters

Earlier this month, Payday 2 received some medieval, Chivalry-themed weapons, or it did if you shelled out $4.99 anyway. Now, thanks to a free update, you have someone worth using them on: FBI agent Captain Winters. He's the Payday gang's new nemesis, and he's a bit miffed that you keep on nicking stuff and taking out cops. Who can blame him, really?
The page for Payday 2's FBI Files update is annoyingly in-universe, so it's a bit difficult working out exactly what's been added, but thankfully this Steam post is more informative.
Essentially there's a new, nicer-looking inventory system, and a buncha bug fixes, in addition to the especially non-smiley Captain Winters. Winters will appear if you cause too much havoc during heists, along with a load of cops carrying massive shields. These cops will also be emboldened with his handy defensive buff, which he carries with him everywhere he goes (even to the supermarket, to buy beans).
Here's the full list of changes:
- Added the new enemy - Captain Winters
- Added the FBI Files feature
- Added the new inventory system
- Fixed an issue where players that bought the Yakuza Character Pack didn't get Jiro's mask in their inventory from the start
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Diamond Store heist
- Fixed an issue where the alarm went off when you killed all bikers in Big Oil day 1
- Fixed an issue where players could pick up loot through display cases in the Ukrainian Job heist
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind an ATM door in Big Oil day 1
- Fixed an issue where players could hide from enemy fire in certain spots in Firestarter day 1