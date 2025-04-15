Space Marine 2 gets a new mission, weapon, boss fight, and big gameplay changes in its latest major update

Saber and Focus promised in March that the announcement of Space Marine 3 did not spell the end of Space Marine 2, and that in fact "more awesome content" for Space Marine 2 is still in the works. And here we are, as promised: The Trygon Update, with a new PvE mission, boss fight, and more Space Marine stuff, is now live.

The "Exfiltration" mission is the centerpiece of the update: A Tech-Priest on Avarax is refusing an order to withdraw from an Adeptus Mechanicus facility, Captain Acheran has authorised Magos Galeo to pull her out, and you're going to help.

Complicating matters is the addition of a new Terminus Enemy—a boss, basically—called a Trygon, a massive, tunnelling tyranid that erupts from the surface to cause all sorts of up-close-and-personal grief with powerful claws and "bio-electric attacks." In case that's not enough, the tunnels left in the Trygon's wake form passageways that can be used by other tyranids, so you can expect to see more of them on your trip to Avarax too.

On the happier news front, Space Marines will have access to the new Inferno Pistol in both PvE and PvP gameplay, a pair of new default colors and customization options are available, and of course there are a range of fixes, tweaks, and gameplay changes: Private lobbies are now available in PvP mode, which is a pretty big deal, prestige ranks are now unlockable in PvE, weapon class restrictions have been loosened so classes have access to more firepower, there's a "massive rebalancing and rework of weapon perks" in PvE that means "all weapons received buffs one way or another," and all sorts more. This is indeed a big update.

There's also some new season pass content, including a Space Wolves Chapter Pack and Imperial Fists Champion Pack. Very pretty stuff:

The crash-course version of what the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Trygon update brings to the game is below—for a full rundown on all the details (it's a lot), hit up the Focus forums.

