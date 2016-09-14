Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is out on Steam today

Pac-Man Championship Edition was one of the best iterations of classic Pac-Man ever released, though the secret Wolfenstein 3D level is pretty good, too. So the arrival of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 on Steam today is pretty welcome, and that launch trailer above should provide ample indication as to why.

The new Pac-Man features an all new Time Attack mode, as well as an Adventure mode (though if you ask me, Pac-Man is always an adventure). The game is $12.99 on Steam right now. The deluxe edition of the original Championship Edition also released on Steam back in 2014, so if you want to eat balls and ghosts, you're pretty well catered for.