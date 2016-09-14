Popular

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is out on Steam today

By

New instalment boasts Time Attack and Adventure modes.

Pac-Man Championship Edition was one of the best iterations of classic Pac-Man ever released, though the secret Wolfenstein 3D level is pretty good, too. So the arrival of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 on Steam today is pretty welcome, and that launch trailer above should provide ample indication as to why.

The new Pac-Man features an all new Time Attack mode, as well as an Adventure mode (though if you ask me, Pac-Man is always an adventure). The game is $12.99 on Steam right now. The deluxe edition of the original Championship Edition also released on Steam back in 2014, so if you want to eat balls and ghosts, you're pretty well catered for.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments