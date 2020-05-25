Outriders Broadcast will showcase People Can Fly's upcoming RPG-shooter later this week

Square Enix revealed Outriders, a sci-fi shooter-RPG from Bulletstorm studio People Can Fly, at E3 in 2019. Since there's not going to be an E3 in 2020, it will continue the process of showing off the game through a monthly series of livestreams called Outriders Broadcast that will kick off on May 28.

"Obviously, things are a little bit strange in the world right now, and we’re all adapting the best we can," People Can Fly creative director Bartek Kmita said. "With the cancellation of some of gaming’s biggest events of the year, we’ve looked for new ways to share news about Outriders with players. We’re really excited to present new details of what we’re working on every month from this point forward with the Outriders Broadcasts."

The first Outriders Broadcast, set to begin at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on Twitch, will feature a look at new gameplay, areas, powers, deep dives into character classes, and more.

We went hands-on with Outriders in February and found that while there's definitely some "Destiny vibes" to it, it maintains People Can Fly's distinct style: It's not as over-the-top as Bulletstorm (which probably goes without saying), but it's still "a fast-paced, super power-infused shooter that straddles grimdark and laughably ridiculous."

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, which has the entire People Can Fly team working from home, the game is still expected to be out for the 2020 holiday season. To find out more, hit up square-enix-games.com.