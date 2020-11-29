Our favourite wireless gaming headset is under £100 even before Cyber Monday hits

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is the best wireless gaming headset around, so if you're on the prowl for great Cyber Monday PC deals, this £59 saving from Currys is definitely worth a look. At £99, it's a great high-end headset for a price closer to SteelSeries' cheapest bits of kit. It's been cheaper before, but not by much.

One of the things that sets the Arctis 7 apart from the competition is its comfy, flexible headband that keeps the weight off your head, letting you spend more time at your PC.

"You just get great comfort levels, seemingly in perpetuity," Phil Iwaniuk said in our Arctis 7 review. "Due to the breathable materials at the Arctis 7’s contact points, it never seems to get uncomfortably hot, nor do headaches creep in when you decide that, sure, you’ll play just one more round of Fortnite even though you have to get up for work in 25 minutes."

For a gaming headset, comfort's just as important as sound quality, but the Arctis 7 is no slouch in that department, either, and sounds just as good as the best similarly priced wired headsets.

With around 24 hours of battery life, the distinctive and extremely comfortable headband, and the great sound quality, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 is still easy to recommend if you're looking for a wireless headset, especially at this price. View Deal

We tested the headset for a year and found that it still performed brilliantly after a lot of use. The headband might become a little looser over time, but you can replace both the headband and the earcup plates. The battery life managed to stay pretty consistent, too, so this one should last you for a while.