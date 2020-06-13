Popular

Ooblets gets straight up psychedelic in new trailer, is coming to Early Access this summer

Grow some shrooms, trip on some shrooms, dance with some shrooms.

Are there drugs in Ooblets? I hadn't considered this question until I watched this latest trailer from the PC Gaming Show, in which Ooblets' adorable characters spin and dance through a montage of kaleidoscopes. It's one trippy, hypnotic way to announce that Ooblets is coming soon—very soon—to the Epic Games Store. 

"Summer" is still a release window vague enough to give developer Glumberland a little flexibility, but we should be playing the farm/life/dancing sim before the leaves start to fall.

Back to the drugs thing—this Ooblets trailer gives a lot of screen time to walking, smiling mushroom creatures, and at approximately the 24 second mark one of them performs some kind of spinning power move while dancing in a circle with a whole Ooblets commune. At 35 seconds, the mushrooms dominate a spinning kaleidoscope interlude. This strikes me as ample evidence.

Up until this point, we thought Ooblets was going to be a charming life sim about raising these little creatures and dancing with them. Now it's clear Ooblets is a charming live sim about raising these little creatures and dancing with them after eating an entire bag of psilocybin. Still sounds like a good time.

