One of our favourite gaming mice is an all-time low £35 on Amazon UK today

The Steelseries Sensei 310 mouse reaches the high standards of our best gaming mouse list—our own Wes Fenlon calls it the best ambidextrous mouse around. Today, Amazon UK has the Sensei 310 for just £35, a massive £25 saving, and its lowest ever price on the retailer.

"Anyone looking for a small, light, or ambidextrous mouse: this should be your first stop," is how Wes describes the Sensei 310. "Steelseries is using its own custom version of one of the best gaming sensors around, ensuring the Sensei 310 won't suffer from any tracking issues." It features eight programmable buttons, and before this, its price hovered around the £45 mark on Amazon, making this a great saving.

Keep an eye on our Black Friday gaming mouse deals for more in the coming days.