One of our favorite cult games from last year just got a big update

There are innumerable roguelikes, and quite a few Oregon Trail-inspired games on Steam, but only one game let me bring Rambo, Elvis, and Garfield the cat on a road trip across a post-apocalyptic USA.

Death Road to Canada was one of the best things I played last year, and today a bunch of new stuff has been added in a new anniversary update. The new systems and content are broken down below—I'm happiest about the addition of new, rare encounters, a Renaissance Faire, "spooky ghosts you can kiss," and a barricading system, which might make the game's tough siege events easier to manage. I'm also happy to see Death Road's playful soundtrack, which I bought on Bandcamp , has got a bunch of new songs.

The update follows another pretty big patch that added "multiple endings, many new perks and traits, an all new persistent unlock system, toilet upgrades, many new characters and events, and some stuff I'm forgetting," according to developer RocketCat Games.

Big features

- Lots of new music! The soundtrack has more than doubled!

- Big revamp to all the fire weapons.

- New lighting system with darker darkness

- Flashlights

- New barricading system! Furniture and characters can be used to reinforce doors.

- New system for AI followers using thrown weapons

- New Rare Trading Camp system! Contains Hidden Laboratory, Ye Olden Renaissance Faire, and Swole Mountain: THE place u get SWOLE[tm]

Major Content

- Over 40 new weapons!

- 11 new recruitable special characters!

- 4 new traders added for the normal Trading Camps

- 10 new cheevos (8 for this update, 2 for America Day/Canada Day)

- 9 new location events: Burning Building, Pig Farm, Ghost Mansion, Frozen Forest, and more!

Weapons

- Weed Whacker added

- Scientific Doodad/Teleporter

- Pirate Ship Cannon

- Chicken Eggs that turn into chickens

- Deployable friendly robots

- Calvalry Sabre

- Halberd

- Automated turrets

- And a lot more

Little Content

- New heads and hairstyles for random and custom characters!

- New Fireproof trait

- Spooky ghosts you can kiss (*^ - ^*)

- Ghosts have real ghost sounds

Tweaks and Fixes

- Propane tanks now fly around before exploding

- Jerks that you temporarily recruit will now leave their weapons/food/jars of peanut butter/so on in your trunk before they take off

- Too Swole 2 Control characters can now lift refrigerators if they completely max out their strength potential.

- Things carried by humans can no longer get hit by allies, for easier throwing of chairs

- Many more!