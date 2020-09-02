Multiple leaks suggest Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB GDDR6 memory incoming

Evidence is mounting that suggests an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is in the works. That's an RTX 30-series graphics card not yet announced by Nvidia, though several SKUs of upcoming Legion T7 systems are listed on the Lenovo website with an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and a single reference to an MSI RTX 3070 Ti has also been spotted online.

Now let's not get ahead of ourselves: Nvidia only yesterday announced the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070. The RTX 3070 was my star of the show too—a graphics card that Nvidia says will top an RTX 2080 Ti for just $499.

With 5,888 CUDA cores, running up to 1,730MHz boost clock (and potentially further with decent cooling), the RTX 3070 is more than a match for the RTX 2080 Ti's 4,352 CUDA cores at 1,635MHz (FE spec). The only battleground in which the RTX 2080 Ti comes out on top is in memory, where its 11GB of GDDR6 outguns the RTX 3070's 8GB GDDR6.

But perhaps not for long—the Lenovo listing (via Videocardz) hints at a 16GB GDDR6 RTX 3070 Ti.

The existing RTX 3070 specification features 16Gbps memory, which, if carried through to the Ti model, would mean the RTX 3070 Ti not only tops the RTX 2080 Ti in capacity but also outpaces it.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

It's likely that the 256-bit memory bus will stick around, however. It also appears as though the new, faster GDDR6X specification will remain exclusive to the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 for now.

The Lenovo listing is far from confirmation, as often the OEMs are planning for eventualities that may or may not be confirmed—you've got to cover all your bases. Saying that, with multiple Legion T7 SKUs listed, and a full memory specification, it's unlikely that this is merely a typo—Lenovo is, at least, planning for this card to arrive.

The Lenovo Legion T7 gaming PCs are listed with Intel Core i7 10700K CPUs, Z490 motherboards, up to 32GB of RAM, and a range of PCIe M.2 SSDs. There's just one thing to note: they're currently listed for Russia only.

The card has also been spotted by Twitter leaker _rogame, who has posted just a single screenshot of an MSI RTX 3070 Ti specification with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

There's no word on potential pricing for such a graphics card, nor how that memory bump would affect performance, but both will factor in to whether the prospective card launches closer to the $499 RTX 3070 or the $699 RTX 3080.