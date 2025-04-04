The RTX 5060 Ti is rumoured to cost the same as the RTX 4060 Ti, which may leave it wide open for an AMD RX 9070-based assault

We're inching ever closer to the rumoured April 16 launch date of the RTX 5060 Ti, and as a result speculation is running rife as to the potential pricing of Nvidia's yet-to-be-unveiled RTX 50-series card.

There's no official word yet as to, well, anything about the RTX 5060 Ti, but according to a post spotted on Board Channels by Videocardz, the pricing is rumoured to be the same as the previous generation RTX 4060 Ti, ie $399 for an 8 GB version and $499 for a 16 GB card.

Given all the VRAM-related furore created by the 8GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti, it would seem likely that the 16 GB variant would be the one many gamers would be eyeing up for their next graphics card purchase. However, if this rumour turns out to be accurate, then the 16 GB card would have some serious competition in the face of the AMD Radeon RX 9070, and maybe even an RX 9060 expected to launch soon, too.

The former is a 16 GB card we've tested very thoroughly, and found can deliver RTX 5070-beating performance in many benchmarks. It's also technically available for an MSRP of $549 (if you can find one at that price, although stocks are said to be improving this month), which makes sense when you put it next to Nvidia's mid-range card, but looks like a much better buy when compared to a theoretical $499 RTX 5060 Ti.

If the leaked specs turn out to be correct, the RTX 5060 Ti will have 4,608 CUDA cores, a mere 6% jump over the RTX 4060 Ti. It'll also have a 128-bit memory bus (just like the previous card) and a 180 W TGP, 20 watts more than the GPU it replaces.

(Image credit: Future)

Compare that to the $549 RTX 5070's 6,144 CUDA cores and 192-bit memory bus and its performance relative to the RX 9070, and you start to see where the problem may lie.

When two mid-range cards are a mere $50 more (at least, on paper) than Nvidia's Ti variant of a budget GPU, and said GPU might not deliver much of a jump in performance over the previous model, then the RTX 5060 Ti looks like a card that may end up being a limited value proposition, to say the least.

Of course, this is all speculation. No pricing, launch dates, or specs have been confirmed, so all we've got to go on is dubious sourcing for now. But as that rumoured launch date looms ever closer, there's a fair bet that retailers and AIBs at the very least might have some idea of what the final MSRP may be.

Last-minute price changes are far from unheard of, though, so we'll just have to wait and see what the pricing ends up being for the RTX 5060 Ti—if it even launches this month at all.

Should the 16 GB variant end up being a $499 GPU, however, and should those CUDA counts prove correct, I reckon Nvidia will have to lean pretty hard on the Multi Frame Generation benefits of the RTX 50-series to shift them in the face of such stiff AMD competition.