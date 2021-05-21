Nvidia may release the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti a week apart, starting June 3

Here it is, one more chance to purchase a high-end Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU at MSRP. At least that's what the rumour mill says: The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will arrive June 3, and the RTX 3070 Ti will follow June 10.

Nvidia has confirmed neither card directly, but WCCFTech claims to have information pertaining to the release of both rumoured 30-series cards, and cites those two release dates.

The dates also tally with previous rumours that suggest the same timeline, so pending a last-minute shake up it sounds as though we'll see these cards make an appearance around Computex, which kicks off June 1.

Both cards have been floating in the ether for a long while now, although may have morphed and changed since the beginning of the year. The RTX 3080 Ti, especially, has metamorphosed from a proposed GA102-250 GPU into the GA102-225 card reported before you now, which comes with fewer cores and less VRAM. That is still said to house 80 SMs for a total of 10,240 CUDA Cores, which is a whole lot by anyone's making.

The RTX 3070 Ti will likely feature the GA104 GPU found in the RTX 3070 through to the RTX 3060 Ti and mobile RTX 3080. We're again left taking guesses as to the exact specification, but a 6,144 CUDA Core config seems likely here.

Prices are even more speculative at this time, although the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT's $999 price tag may offer some indication of the rough whereabouts for the RTX 3080 Ti.

We can roughly guess the RTX 3070 Ti's price, too. The RTX 3070 costs $499 and the RTX 3080 $699, which means the RTX 3070 Ti will inevitably fall between the two. We can hope for $549, but $579 to match the RX 6800 seems fitting, too. If Nvidia really feels it has the performance to best the Radeon by a margin, a $599 price tag isn't out of the question, either.