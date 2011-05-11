Notch to celebrate Minecraft's official release with MinecraftCon 2011?

Notch has mentioned that he might celebrate the November release of Minecraft with a conference in Las Vegas. Whether it actually happens depends on what you think.

According to the post on his official blog, all of Mojang will attend and there will be various Minecraft-themed activities on show. Expect contests, Q&A sessions and "awesome food."

It sounds like a wonderful thing to me but Notch wants to gauge popularity before confirming any details. Visit his blog and participate in the poll if you feel like helping out.