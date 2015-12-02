Noctua unveils Chromax line of fan color accessories

Austrian CPU cooler manufacturer Noctua has released its line of 'chromax' parts that allow you to color-customize your fans. Case modders, take notice. According to Hardware Heaven, the NA-SAV2 anti-vibration mounts and NA-SAVP1 anti-vibration pads come in red, blue, green, yellow, black, and white.

“The introduction of our redux and industrialPPC product lines marked a first step towards offering fans that fit in well with the typical colour schemes favoured by today’s overclockers and enthusiasts,” said Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua. “With the new chromax line, we’re taking another step by allowing users to colour-customise their fans with red, blue, green, yellow, black or white anti-vibration parts.”

The chromax edition of the anti-vibration mounts fit all types of Noctua fans, including redux models. However the pads fit all NF-F12, NF-S12A, and NF-A14 models, and are ideal for the black industrialPPC line.

The NA-SAV2 kits include 20 anti-vibration mounts for five fans, while the NA-SAVP1 kits include 16 anti-vibration pads for 2 fans. The suggested retail price for each of the kits is €7 / $7.