Here are the New World servers

If you're looking for a New World server list before Amazon's upcoming MMO releases next week, you're in luck. Thanks to an announcement via the official New World Twitter account, we can now see which servers will be available for each region at launch.
If you jumped into the last New World beta weekend, you've already got a good idea of what to expect from this hugely anticipated MMO. But if you're planning on playing with a bunch of friends, you'll want to coordinate ahead of time to make sure you all start on the same server.
At the time of writing, Amazon hasn't added roleplaying tags (or suggested languages for the European servers), but I'll be sure to add those if and when we get that information.
Here's the New World server list, broken down by region.
NA East
|Aarnivalkea
|Frislandia
|Oceana
|Themiscyra
|Adlivun
|Hanan Pacha
|Ogygia
|Tlalocan
|Argadnel
|Heliopolis
|Olympus
|Topan
|Atvatabar
|Kay Pacha
|Orofena
|Tritonis
|Aztlan
|Krocylea
|Orun
|Ute-Yomigo
|Babilary
|Locuta
|Pahruli
|Valgrind
|Barataria
|Loloi
|Pleroma
|Valhalla
|Calnogor
|Maramma
|Pyrallis
|Vingolf
|Cantahar
|Mictlan
|Royllo
|Xibalba
|Dominora
|Minda
|Ruach
|Yaxche
|Duguang
|Moriai
|Scheria
|Ys
|Eden
|Morrow
|Silha
|Zuvendis
|Ensipe
|Norumbega
|Sitara
|Falias
|Nunne Chaha
|Takamagahara
NA West
|Aukumea
|Linnunrata
|Sarragalla
|Camelot
|Mag Mell
|Theleme
|Celadon
|Mulitefao
|Tlillan-Tlapallan
|El Dorado
|Neno Kuni
|Uku Pacha
|Ferri
|Nidavellir
|Vourukasha
|Kshira Sagara
|Plancta
|Yggdrasil
|Kronomo
|Ptolemais
|Lilliput
|Riallaro
Central Europe
|Abaton
|Elysium
|Ishtakar
|Runeberg
|Alastor
|Eurytheia
|Jotunheim
|Saba
|Albraca
|Fae
|Ketumati
|Saena
|Alfheim
|Finias
|Kor
|Sanor
|Amenti
|Ganzir
|Lyonesse
|Silpium
|Annwyn
|Gaunes
|Melinde
|Slavna
|Asgard
|Glyn Cagny
|Metsola
|Tanje
|Bakhu
|Hades
|Midgard
|Thule
|Baltia
|Harmonia
|Murias
|Tir Na Nog
|Barri
|Hellheim
|Muspelheim
|Tupia
|Bengodi
|Hyperborea
|Naxos
|Una-bara
|Bensalem
|Icaria
|Nav
|Urdarbrunn
|Bifrost
|Idavoll
|Niflheim
|Utgard
|Caer Sidi
|Ife
|Nysa
|Vainola
|Duat
|Inferni
|Penglai
|Zerzura
|Ekera
|Iroko
|Rocabarra
South America
|Alatyr
|Hubur
|Modun
|Albur
|Irkalla
|Nammu
|Apsu
|Jianmu
|Naraka
|Arali
|Kigal
|Niraya
|Aratta
|Kitezh
|Svarga
|Atlantis
|Kukku
|Tamag
|Dilmun
|Kunlun
|Taparloka
|Dunnu
|Lanka
|Tuma
|Eugea
|Liusha
Australia
|Adiri
|Eridu
|Agartha
|Hsuan
|Baralku
|Utopia
|Barzakh
|Yama
|Buzhou
|Zara
|Duzakh