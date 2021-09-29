Popular

Where to find Boatswain Ambrose in New World

By

How to complete the 'One Threat at a Time' quest.

New World Boatswain Ambrose
(Image credit: Amazon Game Studios)

Struggling to find Boatswain Ambrose in New World? You're not alone. There's plenty to explore in Amazon's MMO, and while our tips guide helped to get you started, there will be occasions where it's not always clear where you need to go to find specific quest objectives.

Boatswain Ambrose is an NPC you need to defeat as part of the 'One Threat at a Time' quest, picked up in the First Light settlement. But even if you head to the area on the map indicated by the quest marker, he's not easy to find. Luckily, this guide has you covered. Here's how to find Boatswain Ambrose and complete the One Threat at a Time quest.

New World Boatswain Ambrose: How to find him 

You pick up One Threat at a Time from Sylvia Oakes in First Light, and you're tasked with heading to Nyhart's Anchorage to 'eliminate the threat of the pirate leaders'. 

Once you reach the area, the objective will get more specific—eliminate both Quartermaster Zebulon and Boatswain Ambrose. Zebulon is the easiest to find, and the map marker shows the ship's location where you can find him. Be careful, though—there are plenty of enemies scattered throughout the area, so you'll need to fight your way through or try to outrun them.

The second marker to the north that pin-points Boatswain Ambrose's location is a little trickier to figure out. Instead of going directly to the marker, you'll need to head to a cave directly beneath it. There are wooden steps leading down to a dock with a boat, just to the southeast of the map marker. Check the video above if you're unsure of the location.

Head down here until you're back on solid ground and head into the narrow cave in front of you to find Boatswain Ambrose just ahead. Take him out to complete the objective before returning to Sylvia Oakes at First Light to hand in the quest.

Sarah James

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.
See comments