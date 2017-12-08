New Metro Exodus trailer released at The Game Awards

As we warned yesterday , a substantial serving of new Metro Exodus footage was shown at The Game Awards today. It's the first time we've seen the game in action since it was unveiled at E3 last year, but "action" is probably not the correct term, because while the video was substantial, it didn't show any gameplay.

While rumour had it that 4A Games would take the series in an open world direction, the studio later confirmed it would be a mix of linear and non-linear levels – in keeping with how the series has traditionally panned out. Sam had a chat with the studio shortly after the game's announcement in June.

Check out the trailer below: