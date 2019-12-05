The new PC games of 2020

2020 is almost here, y'all, and that's not just the year we're barreling towards—it also feels like it's the number of games coming out in the near future. There are so many! We've started rounding up every upcoming PC game out in 2020 that's worth paying attention to, along with what we know about when to expect it. It's our comprehensive guide to the next year in PC gaming.

We've organized the new games of 2020 by month and highlighted the biggest games of the whole year just below. Check back often to see how release dates have changed and what new PC games have popped up. Also, don't miss the "Release date TBA" page for everything that hasn't committed to an exact month yet. There's a whole lot of 'em.

Table of contents

Release date TBA

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

The Biggest Games of 2020

There are tons of new games coming in 2020, but only some can truly knock it out of the park. Here's what we're most looking forward to, and what we think will be the biggest games of the year.

Half-Life: Alyx

March 2020 | Valve | Link | VR

They did it. The madmen, they did it. It’s not quite Half-Life 3, but it is a full-length Half-Life game starring Alyx Vance, all played in VR, so it might as well be.

Cyberpunk 2077

April 16 | CD Projekt Red | LINK | RPG

Hackers, limbs with swords in them, and Keanu Reeves—what more can we ask for?

The team behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt turn the classic tabletop game into a full-fledged adventure.

Doom Eternal

March 20 | id Software | Link | FPS

Doom Eternal brings hell to Earth, a nice change of setting from 2016's excellent reboot. Expect to fight twice as many demons in this installment, using a brutal upgraded armory. This includes a new version of the Super Shotgun, which features a grapple-friendly 'meat hook' on the end, and hopefully a ton more ludicrous weapon mods.

Halo Infinite

2020 | 343 Industries | Link | FPS

We now know that Halo Infinite will be a launch title for the next gen Xbox "Scarlett." It's also coming to PC. We didn't get to see any gameplay at E3 2019, just the spiffy story trailer you see above.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

January 20 | Bandai Namco | Link | RPG

It's a full-fledged RPG recounting (once again) the saga of Goku AKA Kakarot. Flashy DBZ-style combat seems to take a page from the 3D brawler Jump Force.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborn

January 26| Capcom | Link | Action RPG

Those darn console players got Iceborne early just like the base game, but at least we get to play it in the actual dead of winter. Iceborne comes with a new suite of monsters to, what else, hunt, a new snowy biome and campaign, and a new "Master Hunter" rank.

Dying Light 2

(Image credit: Techland)

Spring 2020 | Techland | Link | Open world

For all it’s glorious zombie parkour, the original Dying Light really failed to give players a narrative worth remembering. Techland clearly wants to change that by bringing on writing powerhouse Chris Avellone (of KOTOR 2, Pillars of Eternity, and Fallout: New Vegas fame) so it can give you more a more compelling reason to hopscotch the undead. Narrative choices in-game will alter the world, like a certain faction constructing additional outposts and unfurling banners across walls, which you can slide down like a drunken musketeer. As for the zombies, they’re more likely to hide from the sun now, but that makes their dark indoor dens that much more dangerous and lucrative for brave (read: totally dead) acrobats.

Death Stranding

"Early Summer" | Kojima Productions | Link | Geopolitical QWOP

Hideo Kojima's first game since unshackling himself from Konami and buddying up with Sony. Shockingly, we get a PC release only half a year or so after the PS4 debut, if estimates are to be believed. Reconnect a post-apocalyptic America by delivering packages and establishing network links. As you can imagine, that's the simplest description of a Kojima game we can write without writing a college dissertation.

Kerbal Space Program 2

2020, possibly 2021 | Star Theory | Link | Space Sim

The little green weirdos are back, this time with an easier tutorial system so you crash and burn with a little less frequency. There's also space colony building, interstellar travel, multiplayer, and continued mod support.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

2020 | Asobo | Link | Flight Sim (duh)

Asobo and Microsoft are using Bing Maps of all things to scan the known world, including Andy's hometown of Glasgow, with a scary level of detail. Live weather data will factor into flight plans, too.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

2020 | Hardsuit Labs | Link | RPG

The vampires of modern day Seattle are missing their leaders, leaving a massive power vacuum for clan leaders to fulfill. You're a newly created vampire (a "thinblood") who gets to waltz into this simmering city and the politics and clashes of its various clans. Check out everything else we know about this long-awaited sequel.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

"Next Fiscal Year" | Ubisoft Montreal| Link | 3v3 Tactical Shooter

It appears that Rainbow Six Siege's popular Outbreak mode was a sort of proof of concept, with alien zombies and some recognizable operators hunting them down. Ubisoft says of Quarantine: "What Siege is to the PvP shooter genre, we will be to PvE co-op." There's a chance this one comes out in 2021, what with Ubi's delay.

Watch Dogs Legion

"Next Fiscal Year" | Ubisoft | Link | Action RPG

Another victim of Ubi's decision to delay some key titles. You'll get to take on a fascistic government in modern-day London, and damn near anyone you meet (and their unique talents) can be recruited to the cause of overthrowing them. Will Ubi finally take a meaningful political stance? Probably not, but look! Piggy masks!

Total War Saga: Troy

(Image credit: Sega)

2020 | Creative Assembly | Link | Strategy

The Total War Saga games (of which this is only the second) focus on a very specific period of time. We've got the classic war between the Greeks and the Trojans across the Aegean, secret agents, no cavalry, and special troops designed to evoke the origins of mythic beasts, like a minotaur who's just a big dude wearing a bull's head cap. Check out everything else we know.

Marvel's Avengers

May 15 | Square Enix | Link | Action RPG

Kamala Khan aims to get the Avengers back together in this action RPG with single-player, co-op, multiplayer, and an all new tale divorced from the MCU. We keep getting some vague Destiny vibes what with the apparent focus on replayability.