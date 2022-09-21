The best visual novel of 2017 is getting a sequel

Audio player loading…

Five years ago, solo developer Brianna Lei released Butterfly Soup, a visual novel about an all-girl high school baseball team. Hysterically funny and upsettingly accurate to the experience of being awkward and young, we praised its well-written LGBT characters and dubbed it the best visual novel of 2017. Now, Lei has announced she's working on a sequel (opens in new tab).

Butterfly Soup 2 will take place "a few months after the events of the original game" and will hop between the viewpoints of its returning main characters, Diya, Akarsha, Min-seo, and Noelle. According to the official fact sheet (opens in new tab), it should roughly take a tidy three hours to play and will be available on a pay-what-you-want model just like the original Butterfly Soup (opens in new tab).

Butterfly Soup 2 should release on October 29, though Lei says, "It's actually not finished yet, so once again it'll probably come right down to the wire". That will give you plenty of time to re-read the original, as well as Lei's other visual novel Pom Gets Wi-Fi (opens in new tab), which is about a pomeranian's quest to get wi-fi, yes. You can also check out some of the other best visual novels on PC.