Need an inexpensive gaming mouse? This one from SteelSeries is on sale for $30 today

If your mouse is on its last legs but you don't want to spend a fortune on a new one, good news—you can snag the SteelSeries Rival 310 for just $29.99 right now.

It's on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for that price, down from its $49.99 MSRP. While it usually streets between $40 to $45, you're still saving a chunk.

Like its close cousin, the Sensei 310—the best gaming mouse if you want an ambidextrous rodent—the Rival 310 uses SteelSeries' TrueMove3 sensor. It's based on the popular Pixart 3360 sensor, offering "true 1-to-1 tracking" and up to a 12,000 cpi.

This one is ergonomically designed for right-handed users. It also has six buttons, two zones of RGB lighting, and a lightweight design (88.3 grams). Overall a nice set of features for the money.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.