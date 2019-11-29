Need a new MOBA mouse? Our top pick, the Razer Naga Trinity is $45-off for Black Friday

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

Start your Black Friday off right by nabbing this cheap gaming mouse deal. Best Buy has got a Razer's Naga Trinity wired gaming mouse for $54.99 instead of its usual $99.99 price point. We did notice that the Naga Trinity was on sale at this same price a few months back at a few different retailers. Whenever the best gaming mouse for MOBAs and MMOs goes on sale though, we pay attention.

The Naga has a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, mechanical mouse switches, and rubberized grips to ensure you get a smooth, accurate time lining up the perfect headset. The only downside is this mouse is designed for right-handed users and is on the smaller side for users with large hands, so keep that mind.

The reason we consider the Razer Naga Trinity one of the top mice for MMOs and MOBAs is because of the three magnetic interchangeable side plates with different button layouts that give you up to 19 independently programmable buttons. The circular button layout on one of the plates is well suited for mapping multiple abilities in games like DOTA and Final Fantasy 14. The point is you have the flexibility to have as many or as little buttons you want, depending on what you're playing.

