Here's when Naraka: Bladepoint unlocks in your time zone

It's almost time for a battle royale with blades, parkour, and grappling hooks. Sixty-player action game Naraka: Bladepoint releases on August 11, and it's poised to be big. The battle royale pulled in more than 120,000 concurrent players in a beta test earlier this year, and it's launching simultaneously across the world with full English and Chinese support, as well as translations into eight other languages.

Here's exactly when you can play it.

Naraka: Bladepoint release times

According to publisher NetEase, Naraka: Bladepoint has a global unlock time, meaning there's no need to mess with your Steam region to start playing a few hours early. Naraka: Bladepoint unlocks at 7 pm PST on Wednesday, August 11. That's on both Steam and the Epic Games store.

Here's how that release time breaks down across different time zones:

Los Angeles: 7 pm PDT

7 pm PDT New York: 10 pm EDT

10 pm EDT London: 3 am (August 12) BST

3 am (August 12) BST Beijing: 10 am (August 12) CST

10 am (August 12) CST Sydney: 12 pm (August 12) AEST

(Image credit: NetEase)

Don't see your time zone listed? Just click this link for a handy converter.

Naraka: Bladepoint is coming to consoles at some point, but this launch is only on PC.

So far before release we've taken an early look at Naraka: Bladepoint's map and all the Naraka: Bladepoint heroes available at launch. And if you want to get a leg up with some tips for Naraka: Bladepoint, we have those, too.