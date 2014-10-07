Myst television series is now in development

Myst, the lush 1993 point-and-click adventure that became one of the best-selling PC games of all time, may soon become a television series as well.

The announcement came by way of Deadline, which reported that original Myst studio Cyan Worlds has teamed up with Legendary Entertainment on the project. Cyan co-founder Rand Miller will be "creatively involved" with the series, according to the report, but it hasn't yet been decided whether it will be released as a traditional television show or digitally.

"Cyan’s goal in working with Legendary is not just to create a compelling TV drama but to develop a true transmedia product that will include a companion video game that extends the story across both media," Cyan said in a statement. "Seventy percent of tablet owners use their device while watching TV at least several times a week. Cyan sees the potential to push the boundaries of interactive storytelling to a new level."

Myst was a huge success when it came out, and gave a big push to CD-ROM drive sales, which at that point were still relatively rare. Four sequels followed, as well as the multiplayer-focused Uru: Ages Beyond Myst, and countless knock-offs. Myst is one of the best examples of technology paving the way for a new type of game; the "second screen" hasn't taken off as a vital add-on despite companies like Ubisoft trying it out, but maybe all it needs is Cyan Worlds to come along and do it right.

Cyan is currently working on a new Myst-style adventure called Obduction, which it successfully Kickstarted to the tune of $1.3 million in 2013.