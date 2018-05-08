More Fortnite freebies are coming to Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime subscribers are in line for more Fortnite freebies starting tomorrow, May 9, when Epic and Twitch roll out a bundle of new stuff that will ensure you look your best while you do battle against the purple might of Thanos.

(You knew about that, right?)

This month's pack includes the Battle Royale Trailerblazer Outfit, the Battle Royale True North Back Bling (which I think is just a backpack, but maybe Epic is throwing Drake a bone), the Battle Royale Tenderizer Pickaxe, and the Battle Royale Freestylin' Emote.

To get your free stuff, log into Twitch (tomorrow, remember), link your Epic and Twitch Prime accounts if you haven't already done so, and make your claim. You can only claim the kit on one platform, but it's shared across PC, console (but not between Xbox One and PS4, for some reason), and mobile as long as you use the same Epic account.

Twitch Prime offers ad-free viewing on Twitch's streaming service, a free channel subscription every month, discounts on physical releases purchased on Amazon, and free monthly game loot—like, for instance, this. It's available with Amazon Prime subscriptions, which go for $13 per month or $100 per year.

