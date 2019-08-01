Minecraft update 1.15: beecome a beekper supreme!

Just how big is Minecraft? In early 2019 it passed 176 million copies sold, which puts it in a tussle with Tetris as the best-selling game of all time. Today there are two versions of Minecraft still being updated, each with millions of players: Minecraft Java, the original, and Minecraft Bedrock, the modern version built to run across Windows, mobile, and consoles. Minecraft Bedrock is still playing catch-up with Java's features, but it's getting there. Meanwhile, every new Minecraft Java update brings new things to Minecraft.
This is our running catalog of what's new in both versions of Minecraft. On this page, we have the latest Minecraft Java update, while on page two we've collected Minecraft Bedrock's latest patch notes.
Minecraft Java update: 1.15 patch notes
Minecraft Java 1.15 adds something that not enough of our real world appreciates enough: bees! Minecraft bees live in bee nests that spawn in flowery biomes. They pollinate flowers and crops to help them grow better, fill nests and craftable hives with honey, and can captured and farmed.
For everything else bees can do and more in this update, check out the full patch notes. Here are the highlights:
- Added Bees
- Added Bee Nests and Hives
- Added Honeycomb
- Added some dispenser functionality
- Minecraft: Java Edition now requires OpenGL 2.0
- New function for loot tables called copy_state
- Fixed bugs
Minecraft Java update: 1.14.4 patch notes
Looking through the Minecraft update 1.14.4 patch notes, minor adjustments and a variety of fixes dot the landscape. Adjustments to villager behavior, the new sieges, and some multiplayer settings changes are the highlights.
For access to the full patch notes including bugfixes, check here.
- Fixed bugs.
- Performance improvements.
- Suspicious stew made from poppies now gives you night vision instead of speed.
- Added /debug report for getting more detailed information.
- Fixed a memory leak.
- Removed camera pivot offset in first-person.
- Improved chunk loading when traveling at high speed.
- Fixed incorrect Pillager texture.
- /reload and /forceload are now available to gamemasters.
- function-permission-level is a new setting in server.properties that controls which commands functions have access to.
- Villagers now stock more items.
- Villagers will now remember their gossip after becoming a Zombie Villager .
- Improved performance of Villager pathfinding.
- Villagers can now work without also restocking at the same time.
- Gossip about players who converted a zombie villager will now last longer.
- The Player Activity button on the Realm screen has been removed.
- Villagers now wait with restocking until they have trades that need restocking.
- Village sieges no longer occur on mushroom islands.
- Mobs will no longer try to pathfind their way through bamboo.
- Pinged the human.
Minecraft Java update: 1.14.3 patch notes
Check here for the full patch notes, including bugfixes
- Items can now be repaired by crafting them together again.
- Reverted the enchanting system to how it was before 1.14.
- Torches, lanterns and pressure plates can now be placed on glass panes and iron bars.
- Lanterns can now be attached below iron bars and glass panes.
- Saturation is no longer required for the "How did we get here?" advancement.
- You can now turn off raids with '/gamerule disableRaids true'
- Villagers that are panicking now have a bigger chance of spawning Iron Golems, assuming they can occasionally work and sleep
- "Last slept" and "last worked" is now saved properly for Villagers
- Farmers now spend more time farming when they are working
- Farmers can now always give away food even if other villagers don't need it
- Improved performance
- Fixed bugs
Patrol Changes:
Minecraft Java update: 1.14.2 patch notes
You can find the full patch notes, with bugfixes, over here.
- All light will now be re-calculated the first time you open a world saved in a previous version
- Errors encountered while loading regions now print more diagnostics to the log file
- Fixed so parrots can spawn on grass blocks and not only on grass
- Added server-side chunk count to debug screen
- Modified raider spawning so they can only ever spawn in fully loaded chunks
- Increased search radius for bell when starting a raid from 48 to 64 blocks
- Fixed bugs
Minecraft Java Village & Pillage update: 1.14.0 patch notes
For the full listing, including technical changes and bug fixes, check here.
General Features Overview
- Lots of accessibility improvements.
- Added bamboo blocks into the game.
- Added bamboo jungles in the world.
- Added barrels.
- Added the bell.
- Added yummy sweet berries and sweet berry bushes to the game.
- Added blast furnace.
- Rewrote the book & quill editing to be more intuitive.
- Added campfire.
- Added cartography table.
- Split cats and ocelots to their own creatures and updated cats with new features.
- Added composter.
- Added crossbows.
- Added lots of new blocks.
- Added lots of new decorative blocks.
- Added fletching table.
- Added new dyes and flowers.
- Added some community suggestions.
- Updated the credits list.
- Added in-game buttons for reporting bugs or giving feedback.
- Improvements to invisibility to allow it to correctly work in many cases where it didn't but you'd expect it to.
- Added grindstone functionality.
- Added 'Hero of the Village' effect.
- Added leather horse armor.
- Added lantern.
- Added lectern.
- Added loom.
- Existing special banner patterns can now be crafted into a new item that is not consumed when used, Banner Patterns.
- Added a new "Globe" banner pattern and item.
- We're now using the new textures.
- Added new noteblock sounds.
- Added pandas.
- Added foxes.
- Added Illager patrols.
- Added Pillagers.
- Added Pillager outpost.
- Added raids.
- Added Ravager.
- Added Wandering Trader.
- Added scaffolding.
- Rewrote the sign editing to be more intuitive.
- Added smithing table.
- Added smoker.
- Added stonecutter.
- Added suspicious stew.
- Trading changes.
- Villager changes.
- Biome based architecture for villages.
Accessibility
- There's a new Accessibility menu which provides a useful place for all of our accessibility features to be toggled.
- When the narrator is turned on, buttons will be narrated on focus.
- Most screens allow tab and shift+tab navigation through buttons, edit boxes and other UI elements.
- Most lists allow up/down arrow keys to navigate through them.
- We've added a new option for turning up the background of all transparent text elements, which should help make them more readable for some people.
Bamboo
- Can be found in Jungles and the two new biomes: bamboo jungle and bamboo jungle hills.
- Can grow to a max height of 12 to 16 blocks.
- When sprinkled with bone meal, bamboo will grow with one or two bamboo blocks on the top.
- When struck with a sword, bamboo will instantly break.
- Two bamboo can be crafted into a single stick.
- Can be used as fuel, with four bamboo required to smelt a single item.
- Bamboo can be placed into flower pots.
- Bamboo can also be found in shipwrecks and jungle temples.
Barrels
- Store things in them!
- Rotate them!
- Find them in villages!
Bells
- Trade with certain villagers to obtain the bell
- Use the bell to alert villagers of nearby danger
- A villager will ring the bell to alert other villagers of an impending raid
- Ringing bells reveals all nearby mobs that can appear in raids
Berries
- Delicious!
- Not very filling!
- Plant your berries in the ground and look with your special eyes as they grow up into a strong, independent bush!
Berry Bush
- Commonly found in taiga, taiga hills, and taiga mountains
- Rarely found in snowy taiga and snowy taiga hills and snowy taiga mountains
- You can stand inside them, but be careful, it will hurt to move
- Has four stages of growth: sapling, no berries, some berries, full berries
- Drops one or two berries in younger stage, then two or three in full growth stage
- Supports bone meal!
- Doesn't support silk touch!
Biome-based Architecture for Villages
- Villages have recieved an updated look, with several new themes
- The theme depends on the biome the village is in, taking both climate and to available resources into consideration
- Uses the new mysterious jigsaw block for generation
- Adds new structure files, quite many actually
Blast Furnace
- A new furnace upgrade that allows for smelting ores and melting metals faster than the traditional furnace
- Can be crafted via three smooth stone, one furnace, and five iron ingots
- Added to world gen in some villager buildings
Campfire
- A decorative fireplace without fire spread
- Cooks up to four foods, but slowly
- Acts as a smoke signal you can see very (VERY!) far away when a hay bale is below (hint: think note blocks!)
- Cosy light source
- Can be lit/unlit
Cartography Table
- New functional block that provides an easier and simpler way of cloning, extending, and locking of maps
- New map functionality with cartography table
- Map Locking: allows you to lock maps in the cartography table with a glass pane so that they can no longer be modified
- Fancy UI to more closely represent what the recipes actually do functionally
- Crafted with two planks and two paper
Cat and Ocelot Split
- Stray cats can be tamed
- Tamed cats can give lovely (or less lovely) morning gifts to their owners
- Ocelots can't be tamed, but might start trusting you if you feed them with fish
- Phantoms are terribly scared of cats - how convenient!
- Cat collars can now be dyed
- Added several new cat skins!
Community Suggestions
- Leaves now have a small chances to drop sticks
- Chorus fruit flowers now break when shot by an arrow
- Dead bushes can now be used as furnace fuel
- Rabbit stew and beetroot soup have been changed to a shapeless recipe
- Creepers will now drop records when killed by Stray in addition to skeletons
- Dispensers with shears in them will now shear sheep that have wool in front of them
- TNT and TNT minecart explosions now have 100% drop rate
Composter
- Instead of eating your veggies you can make fertilizer from it!
- Crafted with 3 planks and 4 fences
Crossbows
"To charge the crossbow, hold down the "Use" button. Once the crossbow string has been pulled all the way back, let go. Your crossbow is now loaded and ready to shoot with a single click of the "Use" button."
- Shoots arrows with base power slightly stronger than the bow, but has less durability
- Three unique enchantments
- Fun, challenging advancements
- New loading mechanics
- Unique load animation
Enchantments
Three new enchantments for Crossbows.
Decorative Blocks
- Changed all existing stone slabs to smooth stone slabs (same look, new name!)
- Changed all existing signs to oak signs (same look, new name!)
- Made smooth stone slabs craftable from smooth stone
- Added spruce, birch, jungle, acacia and dark oak signs
- You can now right click on signs with dyes to change the text colour
- Added stone stairs and slabs
- Added granite stairs, slabs and walls
- Added polished granite stairs and slabs
- Added diorite stairs, slabs and walls
- Added polished diorite stairs and slabs
- Added andesite stairs, slabs and walls
- Added polished andesite stairs and slabs
- Added sandstone walls
- Added smooth red sandstone stairs and slabs
- Added smooth quartz stairs and slabs
- Added brick walls
- Added stone brick walls
- Added mossy stone brick stairs, slabs and walls
- Added nether brick walls
- Added end stone brick stairs, slabs and walls
- Added prismarine walls
- Added red sandstone walls
- Added red nether brick stairs, slabs and walls
- Added smooth sandstone stairs and slabs
- Added mossy cobblestone stairs and slabs
- Made smooth stone obtainable by smelting stone
- Made smooth sandstone obtainable by smelting sandstone
- Made smooth red sandstone obtainable by smelting red sandstone
- Made smooth quartz obtainable by smelting quartz block
- Changed the recipe of nether brick fence to four brick blocks and two brick items
- Changed the recipe of signs to require all of the same wood type, not any wood type
Dyes
- Separated bone meal, ink sac, cocoa beans, and lapis lazuli into their own dyes
- Unified all dye names (red, yellow, and green dyes no longer have special names)
- Added new recipes to obtain coloured stained glass and coloured carpet
Fletching Table
- Crafted with four planks and two flint
- Villagers use it as a work site
Flowers
- Added cornflower, wither rose and lily of the valley
- Be careful of the wither rose!
Foxes
- Foxes come in two variants: red and snowy
- Foxes are nocturnal
- Foxes will hunt rabbits, chickens, and fish
- Foxes are hunted by wolves and polar bears
- Foxes are nimble and quick, so sneak up on them carefully!
- Breed foxes with berries
- If you breed two foxes, their offspring will trust you forever
- Trusting foxes will defend you, but will still eat your chickens
- Foxes like to eat any and every food item they find on the ground
- You may find a fox exploring a nearby village at night
Grindstone
- Moved inventory and crafting table repairing into the grindstone, this will be its new home
- Has the ability to remove all non-curse enchantments from an item; for each enchant removed some XP is reimbursed
Hero of the Village
- Hero of the Village effect causes the cost of trades with villagers to be reduced by a percentage and scales with level of the effect.
- Hero of the Village additionally causes Villagers to occassionally toss items to you to thank you!
Horse Leather Armor
- Added a new armour type for horses
- Dye it in lots of different colours
Illager Patrols
- Spawn in the world as a pack of five random illagers
- Spawn in all variations of the Plains, Taiga, Deserts, Savanna
- Scary-spooky new banner can be found a top the patrol leaders head
Lantern
- The lantern is a new light source
- The lantern can be placed either hanging under a block or on top of a block
- It gives slightly more light than the torch
Lectern
- Right-click an empty lectern to place book
- Right-click a lectern with book to open
- Current page is persistent and shared between all readers
- Emits redstone pulses when page is changed
- Use a comparator to get book reading progress
Loom
- New and easier way of being able to apply patterns to banners, can still only apply six max patterns to a banner
- Generic patterns now only require one dye in order to create patterns, instead of one to eight (depending on the pattern)
- Special banner patterns (oxeye daisy, creeper skull, wither skeleton skull, enchanted golden apple) can now be crafted. These patterns don't consume the pattern item when used in the loom
- Old pattern recipes in the crafting table for apply patterns to banners have been removed
New Blocks
- Added barrel
- Added smoker
- Added blast furnace
- Added cartography table
- Added fletching table
- Added grindstone
- Added lectern
- Added smithing table
- Added stonecutter
- Added village bell
New Textures
- Renovated the old textures of Minecraft and polished them for a new beginning
- If you're feeling nostalgic you can always enable the old "Programmer Art" textures in the resource pack menu
Noteblock
- 5 new Noteblock sounds have been added: Iron Xylophone, Cow Bell, Didgeridoo, Bit, and Banjo
- 1 previously existing, but unused, sound effect has now been made available: Pling
- The new Noteblock sounds can be heard by using Iron Blocks, Soul Sand, Pumpkins, Emerald Blocks, Hay Blocks, or Glowstone
Pandas
- Pandas come in different types and personalities!
- Pandas love bamboo! They kinda like cake as well
- Pandas can be bred, and the cubs can inherit traits through a special panda inheritance system
- Pandas spawn naturally in the new bamboo forest biome
- Pandas drop bamboo when killed.
Pillager
- A new type of illager that, well, pillages!
- Pillagers wield a new weapon, the crossbow!
Pillager Outpost
- As if finding pillager patrols out in the wild wasn't scary enough, keep an eye out during your explorations and you may just find one of their outposts
- Can be found in any biome villages generates in
- Takes advantage of the new mystery block, the jigsaw, for generation
Raids
- If you find an illager wearing a banner on its head, be careful not to kill it!
- If you do kill it, you might find yourself facing a 'Bad Omen'
- If you find yourself with a bad omen buff, be especially careful not to walk into a village
- If you do walk into a village with it? Best of luck!
Ravager
- A fearsome new foe who packs quite a wallop. Grab your sword and shield and prepare to get knocked around!
Rewrite of Book and Quill Editing
- Movable cursor for free text editing
- Selection support
- Copy & paste
- Keyboard and mouse handling
- Improved page filling and line wrapping
- Increased book length (100 pages)
Rewrite of Sign Editing
- Movable cursor for free text editing
- Selection support
- Copy & paste
Scaffolding
- Easily buildable
- Easily destroyable
- Easily climbable
- Easily the best use of your Bamboo
Smithing Table
- Crafted with 4 planks + 2 iron ingots
- Villagers use it as a work site
Smoker
- New furnace upgrade that allows for the smelting of foods faster than the traditional furnace
- Can be crafted via four Logs, and one furnace
- Added to world gen in some villager buildings
Stonecutter
- New functional block that provides a simpler way to craft various stones (stairs, slabs, chiseled, and more)
- Crafted with three stone + one iron ingot
Suspicious Stew
- Found in buried ship treasure chests
- Also craftable!
- Whoever eats this stew will be imbued with an unknown effect for several seconds!
- Whoever crafts the stew will know what effect they gave it
Trading Changes
- Lots of new trades have been added
- Villagers now level up in a new way
- The trading UI is updated (WIP)
- The trading prices now depend on your reputation and on demand
- The villagers will restock up to two times per day (if they can work at their work station!)
- Added visual trading; villagers will display the item they want to trade for your in-hand item
Villager Changes
- Villagers and zombie villagers now have new fancy skins
- Added mason profession
- Cured zombie villagers retain their trades
- Villagers now have a daily schedule. They will for example go to work and meet up at the village bell
- Each villager will try to find their own bed and work station
- Each profession has a specific block that works as a work station for them (e.g. lectern for the librarian and cauldron for the leatherworker)
- Village detection is now based on beds, job sites, and meeting points instead of doors
- Iron Golems will spawn when enough villagers meet
Wandering Trader
- A mysterious trader that can be randomly found around
- Provides various random trades from a variety of different biomes
- Is escorted around by a few llama with some sweet new decorations! (Careful! They can be temperamental)