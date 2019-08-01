Minecraft update 1.15: beecome a beekper supreme!

Just how big is Minecraft? In early 2019 it passed 176 million copies sold, which puts it in a tussle with Tetris as the best-selling game of all time. Today there are two versions of Minecraft still being updated, each with millions of players: Minecraft Java, the original, and Minecraft Bedrock, the modern version built to run across Windows, mobile, and consoles. Minecraft Bedrock is still playing catch-up with Java's features, but it's getting there. Meanwhile, every new Minecraft Java update brings new things to Minecraft.

This is our running catalog of what's new in both versions of Minecraft. On this page, we have the latest Minecraft Java update, while on page two we've collected Minecraft Bedrock's latest patch notes.

Page 1: Minecraft Java patch notes

Page 2: Minecraft bedrock patch notes

(Image credit: Mojang)

Minecraft Java 1.15 adds something that not enough of our real world appreciates enough: bees! Minecraft bees live in bee nests that spawn in flowery biomes. They pollinate flowers and crops to help them grow better, fill nests and craftable hives with honey, and can captured and farmed.

For everything else bees can do and more in this update, check out the full patch notes. Here are the highlights:

Added Bees

Added Bee Nests and Hives

Added Honeycomb

Added some dispenser functionality

Minecraft: Java Edition now requires OpenGL 2.0

New function for loot tables called copy_state

Fixed bugs

Looking through the Minecraft update 1.14.4 patch notes, minor adjustments and a variety of fixes dot the landscape. Adjustments to villager behavior, the new sieges, and some multiplayer settings changes are the highlights.

For access to the full patch notes including bugfixes, check here.

Fixed bugs.

Performance improvements.

Suspicious stew made from poppies now gives you night vision instead of speed.

Added /debug report for getting more detailed information.

Fixed a memory leak.

Removed camera pivot offset in first-person.

Improved chunk loading when traveling at high speed.

Fixed incorrect Pillager texture.

/reload and /forceload are now available to gamemasters.

function-permission-level is a new setting in server.properties that controls which commands functions have access to.

Villagers now stock more items.

Villagers will now remember their gossip after becoming a Zombie Villager .

Improved performance of Villager pathfinding.

Villagers can now work without also restocking at the same time.

Gossip about players who converted a zombie villager will now last longer.

The Player Activity button on the Realm screen has been removed.

Villagers now wait with restocking until they have trades that need restocking.

Village sieges no longer occur on mushroom islands.

Mobs will no longer try to pathfind their way through bamboo.

Pinged the human.

Check here for the full patch notes, including bugfixes

Items can now be repaired by crafting them together again.

Reverted the enchanting system to how it was before 1.14.

Torches, lanterns and pressure plates can now be placed on glass panes and iron bars.

Lanterns can now be attached below iron bars and glass panes.

Saturation is no longer required for the "How did we get here?" advancement.

You can now turn off raids with '/gamerule disableRaids true'

Villagers that are panicking now have a bigger chance of spawning Iron Golems, assuming they can occasionally work and sleep

"Last slept" and "last worked" is now saved properly for Villagers

Farmers now spend more time farming when they are working

Farmers can now always give away food even if other villagers don't need it

Improved performance

Fixed bugs

Patrol Changes:



You can find the full patch notes, with bugfixes, over here.

All light will now be re-calculated the first time you open a world saved in a previous version

Errors encountered while loading regions now print more diagnostics to the log file

Fixed so parrots can spawn on grass blocks and not only on grass

Added server-side chunk count to debug screen

Modified raider spawning so they can only ever spawn in fully loaded chunks

Increased search radius for bell when starting a raid from 48 to 64 blocks

Fixed bugs

Minecraft - Village & Pillage - 1.14.0 patch notes

For the full listing, including technical changes and bug fixes, check here.

General Features Overview

Lots of accessibility improvements.

Added bamboo blocks into the game.

Added bamboo jungles in the world.

Added barrels.

Added the bell.

Added yummy sweet berries and sweet berry bushes to the game.

Added blast furnace.

Rewrote the book & quill editing to be more intuitive.

Added campfire.

Added cartography table.

Split cats and ocelots to their own creatures and updated cats with new features.

Added composter.

Added crossbows.

Added lots of new blocks.

Added lots of new decorative blocks.

Added fletching table.

Added new dyes and flowers.

Added some community suggestions.

Updated the credits list.

Added in-game buttons for reporting bugs or giving feedback.

Improvements to invisibility to allow it to correctly work in many cases where it didn't but you'd expect it to.

Added grindstone functionality.

Added 'Hero of the Village' effect.

Added leather horse armor.

Added lantern.

Added lectern.

Added loom.

Existing special banner patterns can now be crafted into a new item that is not consumed when used, Banner Patterns.

Added a new "Globe" banner pattern and item.

We're now using the new textures.

Added new noteblock sounds.

Added pandas.

Added foxes.

Added Illager patrols.

Added Pillagers.

Added Pillager outpost.

Added raids.

Added Ravager.

Added Wandering Trader.

Added scaffolding.

Rewrote the sign editing to be more intuitive.

Added smithing table.

Added smoker.

Added stonecutter.

Added suspicious stew.

Trading changes.

Villager changes.

Biome based architecture for villages.

Accessibility

There's a new Accessibility menu which provides a useful place for all of our accessibility features to be toggled.

When the narrator is turned on, buttons will be narrated on focus.

Most screens allow tab and shift+tab navigation through buttons, edit boxes and other UI elements.

Most lists allow up/down arrow keys to navigate through them.

We've added a new option for turning up the background of all transparent text elements, which should help make them more readable for some people.

Bamboo

Can be found in Jungles and the two new biomes: bamboo jungle and bamboo jungle hills.

Can grow to a max height of 12 to 16 blocks.

When sprinkled with bone meal, bamboo will grow with one or two bamboo blocks on the top.

When struck with a sword, bamboo will instantly break.

Two bamboo can be crafted into a single stick.

Can be used as fuel, with four bamboo required to smelt a single item.

Bamboo can be placed into flower pots.

Bamboo can also be found in shipwrecks and jungle temples.

Barrels

Store things in them!

Rotate them!

Find them in villages!

Bells

Trade with certain villagers to obtain the bell

Use the bell to alert villagers of nearby danger

A villager will ring the bell to alert other villagers of an impending raid

Ringing bells reveals all nearby mobs that can appear in raids

Berries

Delicious!

Not very filling!

Plant your berries in the ground and look with your special eyes as they grow up into a strong, independent bush!

Berry Bush

Commonly found in taiga, taiga hills, and taiga mountains

Rarely found in snowy taiga and snowy taiga hills and snowy taiga mountains

You can stand inside them, but be careful, it will hurt to move

Has four stages of growth: sapling, no berries, some berries, full berries

Drops one or two berries in younger stage, then two or three in full growth stage

Supports bone meal!

Doesn't support silk touch!

Biome-based Architecture for Villages

Villages have recieved an updated look, with several new themes

The theme depends on the biome the village is in, taking both climate and to available resources into consideration

Uses the new mysterious jigsaw block for generation

Adds new structure files, quite many actually

Blast Furnace

A new furnace upgrade that allows for smelting ores and melting metals faster than the traditional furnace

Can be crafted via three smooth stone, one furnace, and five iron ingots

Added to world gen in some villager buildings

Campfire

A decorative fireplace without fire spread

Cooks up to four foods, but slowly

Acts as a smoke signal you can see very (VERY!) far away when a hay bale is below (hint: think note blocks!)

Cosy light source

Can be lit/unlit

Cartography Table

New functional block that provides an easier and simpler way of cloning, extending, and locking of maps

New map functionality with cartography table Map Locking: allows you to lock maps in the cartography table with a glass pane so that they can no longer be modified

Map Locking: allows you to lock maps in the cartography table with a glass pane so that they can no longer be modified

Fancy UI to more closely represent what the recipes actually do functionally

Crafted with two planks and two paper

Cat and Ocelot Split

Stray cats can be tamed

Tamed cats can give lovely (or less lovely) morning gifts to their owners

Ocelots can't be tamed, but might start trusting you if you feed them with fish

Phantoms are terribly scared of cats - how convenient!

Cat collars can now be dyed

Added several new cat skins!

Community Suggestions

Leaves now have a small chances to drop sticks

Chorus fruit flowers now break when shot by an arrow

Dead bushes can now be used as furnace fuel

Rabbit stew and beetroot soup have been changed to a shapeless recipe

Creepers will now drop records when killed by Stray in addition to skeletons

Dispensers with shears in them will now shear sheep that have wool in front of them

TNT and TNT minecart explosions now have 100% drop rate

Composter

Instead of eating your veggies you can make fertilizer from it!

Crafted with 3 planks and 4 fences

Crossbows



"To charge the crossbow, hold down the "Use" button. Once the crossbow string has been pulled all the way back, let go. Your crossbow is now loaded and ready to shoot with a single click of the "Use" button."

Shoots arrows with base power slightly stronger than the bow, but has less durability

Three unique enchantments

Fun, challenging advancements

New loading mechanics

Unique load animation

Enchantments



Three new enchantments for Crossbows.



Decorative Blocks

Changed all existing stone slabs to smooth stone slabs (same look, new name!)

Changed all existing signs to oak signs (same look, new name!)

Made smooth stone slabs craftable from smooth stone

Added spruce, birch, jungle, acacia and dark oak signs

You can now right click on signs with dyes to change the text colour

Added stone stairs and slabs

Added granite stairs, slabs and walls

Added polished granite stairs and slabs

Added diorite stairs, slabs and walls

Added polished diorite stairs and slabs

Added andesite stairs, slabs and walls

Added polished andesite stairs and slabs

Added sandstone walls

Added smooth red sandstone stairs and slabs

Added smooth quartz stairs and slabs

Added brick walls

Added stone brick walls

Added mossy stone brick stairs, slabs and walls

Added nether brick walls

Added end stone brick stairs, slabs and walls

Added prismarine walls

Added red sandstone walls

Added red nether brick stairs, slabs and walls

Added smooth sandstone stairs and slabs

Added mossy cobblestone stairs and slabs

Made smooth stone obtainable by smelting stone

Made smooth sandstone obtainable by smelting sandstone

Made smooth red sandstone obtainable by smelting red sandstone

Made smooth quartz obtainable by smelting quartz block

Changed the recipe of nether brick fence to four brick blocks and two brick items

Changed the recipe of signs to require all of the same wood type, not any wood type

Dyes

Separated bone meal, ink sac, cocoa beans, and lapis lazuli into their own dyes

Unified all dye names (red, yellow, and green dyes no longer have special names)

Added new recipes to obtain coloured stained glass and coloured carpet

Fletching Table

Crafted with four planks and two flint

Villagers use it as a work site

Flowers

Added cornflower, wither rose and lily of the valley

Be careful of the wither rose!

Foxes

Foxes come in two variants: red and snowy

Foxes are nocturnal

Foxes will hunt rabbits, chickens, and fish

Foxes are hunted by wolves and polar bears

Foxes are nimble and quick, so sneak up on them carefully!

Breed foxes with berries

If you breed two foxes, their offspring will trust you forever

Trusting foxes will defend you, but will still eat your chickens

Foxes like to eat any and every food item they find on the ground

You may find a fox exploring a nearby village at night

Grindstone

Moved inventory and crafting table repairing into the grindstone, this will be its new home

Has the ability to remove all non-curse enchantments from an item; for each enchant removed some XP is reimbursed

Hero of the Village

Hero of the Village effect causes the cost of trades with villagers to be reduced by a percentage and scales with level of the effect.

Hero of the Village additionally causes Villagers to occassionally toss items to you to thank you!

Horse Leather Armor

Added a new armour type for horses

Dye it in lots of different colours

Illager Patrols

Spawn in the world as a pack of five random illagers

Spawn in all variations of the Plains, Taiga, Deserts, Savanna

Scary-spooky new banner can be found a top the patrol leaders head

Lantern

The lantern is a new light source

The lantern can be placed either hanging under a block or on top of a block

It gives slightly more light than the torch

Lectern

Right-click an empty lectern to place book

Right-click a lectern with book to open

Current page is persistent and shared between all readers

Emits redstone pulses when page is changed

Use a comparator to get book reading progress

Loom

New and easier way of being able to apply patterns to banners, can still only apply six max patterns to a banner

Generic patterns now only require one dye in order to create patterns, instead of one to eight (depending on the pattern)

Special banner patterns (oxeye daisy, creeper skull, wither skeleton skull, enchanted golden apple) can now be crafted. These patterns don't consume the pattern item when used in the loom

Old pattern recipes in the crafting table for apply patterns to banners have been removed

New Blocks

Added barrel

Added smoker

Added blast furnace

Added cartography table

Added fletching table

Added grindstone

Added lectern

Added smithing table

Added stonecutter

Added village bell

New Textures

Renovated the old textures of Minecraft and polished them for a new beginning

If you're feeling nostalgic you can always enable the old "Programmer Art" textures in the resource pack menu

Noteblock

5 new Noteblock sounds have been added: Iron Xylophone, Cow Bell, Didgeridoo, Bit, and Banjo

1 previously existing, but unused, sound effect has now been made available: Pling

The new Noteblock sounds can be heard by using Iron Blocks, Soul Sand, Pumpkins, Emerald Blocks, Hay Blocks, or Glowstone

Pandas

Pandas come in different types and personalities!

Pandas love bamboo! They kinda like cake as well

Pandas can be bred, and the cubs can inherit traits through a special panda inheritance system

Pandas spawn naturally in the new bamboo forest biome

Pandas drop bamboo when killed.

Pillager

A new type of illager that, well, pillages!

Pillagers wield a new weapon, the crossbow!

Pillager Outpost

As if finding pillager patrols out in the wild wasn't scary enough, keep an eye out during your explorations and you may just find one of their outposts

Can be found in any biome villages generates in

Takes advantage of the new mystery block, the jigsaw, for generation

Raids

If you find an illager wearing a banner on its head, be careful not to kill it!

If you do kill it, you might find yourself facing a 'Bad Omen'

If you find yourself with a bad omen buff, be especially careful not to walk into a village

If you do walk into a village with it? Best of luck!

Ravager

A fearsome new foe who packs quite a wallop. Grab your sword and shield and prepare to get knocked around!

Rewrite of Book and Quill Editing

Movable cursor for free text editing

Selection support

Copy & paste

Keyboard and mouse handling

Improved page filling and line wrapping

Increased book length (100 pages)

Rewrite of Sign Editing

Movable cursor for free text editing

Selection support

Copy & paste

Scaffolding

Easily buildable

Easily destroyable

Easily climbable

Easily the best use of your Bamboo

Smithing Table

Crafted with 4 planks + 2 iron ingots

Villagers use it as a work site

Smoker

New furnace upgrade that allows for the smelting of foods faster than the traditional furnace

Can be crafted via four Logs, and one furnace

Added to world gen in some villager buildings

Stonecutter

New functional block that provides a simpler way to craft various stones (stairs, slabs, chiseled, and more)

Crafted with three stone + one iron ingot

Suspicious Stew

Found in buried ship treasure chests

Also craftable!

Whoever eats this stew will be imbued with an unknown effect for several seconds!

Whoever crafts the stew will know what effect they gave it

Trading Changes

Lots of new trades have been added

Villagers now level up in a new way

The trading UI is updated (WIP)

The trading prices now depend on your reputation and on demand

The villagers will restock up to two times per day (if they can work at their work station!)

Added visual trading; villagers will display the item they want to trade for your in-hand item

Villager Changes

Villagers and zombie villagers now have new fancy skins

Added mason profession

Cured zombie villagers retain their trades

Villagers now have a daily schedule. They will for example go to work and meet up at the village bell

Each villager will try to find their own bed and work station

Each profession has a specific block that works as a work station for them (e.g. lectern for the librarian and cauldron for the leatherworker)

Village detection is now based on beds, job sites, and meeting points instead of doors

Iron Golems will spawn when enough villagers meet

Wandering Trader