Everything you need to know about Steve in Minecraft

Want to know more about Minecraft Steve? In Minecraft, you can play as nearly anyone you like, especially if you use mods and custom skins. You can be Iron Man, Dracula, Jotaro Kujo, whoever you want.

But that’s not what you’re here for. You’re here because you want to know more about the default character, Steve. With that in mind, here are some exciting titbits about Minecraft's main man.

Everything you need to know about Minecraft Steve

Let’s start with the name, which actually started out as a joke because it was so generic. Nevertheless, the community took to it and Steve was confirmed as the official character name in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft. Steve wears a light blue top and a pair of jeans with some smart-casual shoes to finish off the outfit. It isn't the most inventive attire, but at least it has colour.

Steve is one of two default skins for the player. The other is Alex, who has long orange hair and sports an earthier colour palate. You have a chance of spawning as either of them when starting a new game, though it varies depending on the version you’re playing. According to Lego Club Magazine, Steve and Alex are dating. Steve has a penchant for mining, building and alchemy. Alex also likes building, but otherwise prefers exploring and hunting. Perhaps it was their love of construction that brought them together.

Stats-wise, Steve is around six-feet tall, has the strength of a superhuman and the speed of an athlete. He sneaks at 4.7km/h, walks at 15.5km/h and sprints at 20.2km/h. Usain Bolt is faster at 44.72km/h, but Steve can keep up his absurd pace for a very long time. You try running at that speed for a couple of minutes. It isn't easy.

Steve's strength is easier to measure, given he can punch through trees and the floor, and has no issue running around in a gold suit of armour which would weigh somewhere in the region of 3,000 kg. That’s like running around with 48 people on your back, which isn’t recommended.

Last but not least, an interesting quirk of Minecraft that its Zombies all appear to be wearing Steve’s clothes. There could be several reasons for this. Maybe the entire world happened to buy exactly the same clothes from the same store in a sale. Alternatively, perhaps those are the only clothes available to most people, and that’s why everyone is dressed the same.

There's also a more disturbing implication. It’s possible that Steve is just the latest in a long line of cloned Steves. When you die in the game, you take control of a new Steve as the old one turns into a Zombie, doomed to hunt you down and continue the cycle. It’s only a theory, but you can’t disprove it, so maybe it’s true.