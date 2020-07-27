How to start catching 'em all with Pixelmon Generations in Minecraft

Fancy installing the Minecraft Pixelmon mod? Minecraft mods have tackled everything from Game of Thrones to Harry Potter, but have modders ever tried to put Pokèmon in Minecraft? The answer is yes, and it was taken down by request of The Pokemon Company in 2017. But now there is Pixelmon Generations, and it's amazing.

Pixelmon Generations is a mod for Minecraft that features the critter-catching gameplay of Pokèmon into Mojang's blocky universe. You'll find Pokèmon wandering around Minecraft's biomes and you can battle, catch, and collect every one of them. There are also shops, gyms, and Pokèmon Centres, and every single critter from generations one through seven (and most from generation eight). By the time the modders finish the whole Pokèdex, they will have modded in around 900 of the cute little beasts.

So this Minecraft Pokèmon mod created by a dedicated team is certainly worth checking out. Below you'll find out how to get Pixelmon Generations with the Forge mod installer so you can catch 'em all on PC.

How to install the Minecraft Pixelmon mod

To download Pixelmon Generations, you'll first need to install Forge version 1.12.2. Forge is a piece of software that lets you install mods for Minecraft, and you'll need it for Pixelmon. If you already have Forge version 1.12.2 installed and are familiar with Minecraft mods, skip to the next bit.

If not, check out our Minecraft Forge guide, so you can get the mods you need, and manage them nice and easily.

How to set up Pixelmon Generations

With Forge all set up, it's time to download Pixelmon Generations. Here's how to do it, step-by-step: