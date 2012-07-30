Minecraft mod adds beautiful lighting and water

External visualiser programs do a wonderful job of turning Minecraft's worlds into beautifully lit landscapes, as these images from the Westeros Game of Thrones project demonstrate, but wouldn't it be nice to get some of that sparkle into the game in real time? Allow Cody Darr aka Sonic Ether to help with that. IGN spotted a video of the latest version of his mod, Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders , which brings lovely lighting and water effects to Minecraft. Take a closer look at the sunsets, sun beams, morning and evening lighting and rippling, reflective water in the video and screenshots below. You can download the latest version from the Sonic Ether Facebook page .

