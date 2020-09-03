Minecon Live 2020 is now called Minecraft Live, and it's happening in October

The date for Minecon Live 2020 has been confirmed, though it's under a different name now: it's now called Minecraft Live. The livestream will take place on October 3 at 12pm EST (9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am, October 4 AEST) on the Minecraft website, and a new blogpost from Mojang gives some fairly thin hints regarding what we should expect.

What we should expect, it looks like, is "answers to pertinent questions about what the rest of Mojang Studios have been working on all year." Whether that implies future updates for Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Earth or some other unannounced project is yet to be seen. I told you it was thin, though it looks like mob votes will return.

Meanwhile, the anticipated 2020 real world convention, Minecraft Festival, is much further off than we expected. Originally scheduled for this month before it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is now scheduled for 2022. Mojang also announced it will no longer be involved with official community events.

Check out the trailer below: