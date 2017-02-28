Middle-earth: Shadow of War system requirements revealed

Sometimes, we have to put up with a long wait between the announcement of a new game and the release of its system requirements. And other times, they come at us like a one-two punch in the chops—but in a good way, with useful information rather than knuckles. In the case of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, it's definitely the latter, as just one day after its official confirmation (which itself came just a day after it was leaked), the numbers have turned up on Steam.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 with Platform Update for Windows 7

Processor: Intel i5-2550K, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 | Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 version 14393.102 or higher required

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060 | Radeon R9 290X or Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 60 GB available space

The Steam listing doesn't have too much more to say about the game, although the way it promises to expand on the Nemesis system established in the very good Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is definitely intriguing.

"Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award-winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth," it says. "In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten."

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is scheduled to come out on August 25, and will set you back $60/£45/€60. A proper "gameplay reveal" is set for March 8.