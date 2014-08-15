Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain gameplay presentation shows the danger of horse manure

Now that Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has been confirmed for PC , we can indulge in gameplay footage knowing one day we'll walk in Snake's weary footsteps. The footage below was aired during a Gamescom livestream earlier this week, but thanks to YouTuber Shirrako it's available to those who missed it.

Anyone who caught the E3 2014 gameplay demonstration will be familiar with the Afghanistan setting shown below, but this time Snake approaches the base in a very different way. His strategies are amusingly ridiculous: need to distract oncoming traffic? Never mind, because leaving horse manure on the road will cause their jeep to crash! Need to get rid of the evidence? Well, attach a parachute to the jeep and send it flying into space! Never change, video games.

There's been no indication when to expect The Phantom Pain to release, but prologue Ground Zeroes is expected to release beforehand. As its already out on consoles, that shouldn't be too far away.