Max Payne 3 DLC to add new multiplayer modes, map and black and white mode for free

Rockstar Games have announced that the next DLC pack for Max Payne 3 will see the grizzled, alcoholic gunman rendered in noir-ish black and white. The new Disorganized Crime Pack will give an even moodier look to the game, which is hardly sunshine and rainbows as it is.

Visuals aside, the free DLC will leave the single player campaign unchanged while adding the Hoboken Rooftops map, new multipliers for Score Attack mode, Lone Wolf AI (more aggressive enemies) and Headshots Only mode to the game's multiplayer.

The Disorganized Crime Pack will be available on August 28, and will look like this: