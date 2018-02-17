Mavericks: Proving Grounds, the game with the 400-player battle royale mode, drops first teaser

Project X, Automaton's ambitious 1000-player online game that includes a 400-person battle royale-style PvP mode, now has a name—Mavericks: Proving Grounds.

Revealed today at the PC Gamer Weekender, the game powered by Improbable's SpatialOS technology has dropped the following teaser. Look, see:

Improbable tells us that Mavericks will kick off with its last-person-standing mode later this year, and will eventually expand into an open world MMO in 2019. In the former, up to 400 players will compete in a sprawling 12 km squared "living and breathing" world, filled with reactive wildlife, muddy tracks, spreading wildfire and dynamic water, among other environmental details.

A connected social hub city named The Capital is planned down the line too, where players can trade, register clans, and track rankings and achievements among other MMO-driven activities.

Here's Automaton's James Thompson with a more in-depth overview of what to expect: