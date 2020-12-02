How to complete the Mandalorian challenges and get the Beskar armor

Fortnite season 5 is all about the hunters, and there's no one better at seeking out bounties than the Mandalorian. Din Djarin himself has been teleported from the immensely popular Disney Plus series to the equally popular battle royale game, and as with other characters in seasons past, he has a series of challenges you'll need to complete if you want to get his shiny Beskar armor.

The first challenge is already live in-game, but the rest of the challenges needed to unlock the beskar armor aren't available yet. It's not quite time to suit up, but you can, at least, get started on Mando's quest.

Here's how to complete the Mandalorian challenges available in Fortnite so far.

Your first Mandalorian challenge is to land at the Razor Crest, Mando's signature spaceship. It's been added to the Fortnite map as a new POI. Click the link for our guide.

The other Mandalorian challenges aren't live yet

The rest of the Mandalorian challenges aren't available just yet. We expect them to operate much like the Wolverine and Deadpool quests of past seasons, where a new one will open up each week. We'd expect the full Beskar armor set to then be available about midway through the season, unless Epic's plans have changed.

We'll be updating this page with every new challenge as it appears, so make sure to check back each week.

