Logitech is pushing out a 25,600 DPI software update to several gaming mice

If you purchased a Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless mouse or the G502 Hero, there is a software update available that will bump the sensitivity rating all the way to 25,600 DPI. Same goes half a dozen other models equipped with Logitech's Hero sensor.

Before now, Logitech's excellent Hero sensor topped out at 16,000 DPI. The new update raises the upper limit quite a bit. This does not usually happen—typically if you have a hankering for a more sensitive mouse, you need to adopt a new rodent with an upgraded sensor. That's not the case for the following models:

G403 Hero

G502 Hero

G502 Lightspeed

G604 Lightspeed

G703 Lightspeed

G903 Lightspeed

Pro (Hero)

Pro Wireless

While free upgrades are always nice, this is really more about bragging rights, and flexing the Hero sensor in face of the competition—the jump in DPI qualifies the Hero as the first sub-micron level mouse sensor. Even Logitech readily admits that a cranking the dial from 16,000 to 25,600 is of limited benefit to gaming (though still noteworthy).

"While sub-micron is mostly impractical for most players to use, it reflects the performance potential of the Hero architecture and sensor performance," Logitech says.

Consider it a nifty overclock, if you will (and without liquid nitrogen). For reference, one micron is one millionth of a meter, or 0.000001m. And according to Logitech, the Hero sensor is now capable of tracking movement at a true sub-micron level.

"Without compromising on accuracy, this new sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion, parasitic counts, making this one of the most accurate sensors on the market," Logitech adds.

As to the impact this might have on battery life for Logitech's wireless models, that remains to be seen. However, Logitech hints it won't be very much, saying it utilizes a smart power management system to adjust framerates based on mouse movements, to keep power consumption to a minimum.

To fetch the upgrade, you'll need to fire up Logitech's G Hub utility. Bear in mind that older mouse models like the G502 Proteus Core (my daily driver—drats!) use a different sensor, and won't see a change in the upper DPI level.