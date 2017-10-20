LG's 34-inch ultrawide monitor with FreeSync is on sale for $480

If you're looking for an ultrawide monitor that makes the most of its screen real estate, head over to Newegg and check out LG's 34-inch model (34UB88-P) that is on sale.

Newegg has LG's monitor marked down to $530. You can knock another $50 off the price with coupon code EMCBRBK63, which brings the total down to $480. That is not the lowest we have seen a 34-inch ultrawide monitor go for—LG's 34UM60-P was available for $299 a few months ago, but that had a 2560x1080 resolution, versus 3440x1440 on this model.

The panel type is of the IPS variety, with barely any bezels on the sides and top. It has a rated 300 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angles (vertical and horizontal), and 5ms response time. FreeSync is supported here as well.

Connectivity consists of two HDMI 2.0 ports, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, a DisplayPort (1.2), and two downstream USB 3.0 ports.

Other features include built-in 7W speakers (two of them), tilt (-5 to 20 degrees) and height (120mm) adjustments, and a split screen mode.

You can grab this monitor here.

