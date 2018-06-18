Lenovo's new 15" IdeaPad is $350 ($100 off) for today only

Lenovo announced a series of IdeaPad budget laptops last month, ranging from the Pentium-powered 330 to the i7-equipped 530S. They were priced decently at launch, but one of the lower-end models just dropped to $350, a savings of $100 over the initial price.

The IdeaPad 330S has a strange mix of specifications. You get an 8th-gen Core i3-8130U processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM; that's more memory than you can find on some ultrabooks. The screen is 15.6 inches across, with a resolution of 1920x1080. There are plenty of options for connectivity, including a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB Type-C connector, HDMI, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Unfortunately, there is one major catch - the system drive is a 1TB 5400rpm HDD. I'd recommend replacing the drive with a cheap SSD, like this $40 120GB Kingston drive.

Even if you don't want to replace the drive, this should still be a good basic PC for a family member or friend. The integrated Intel HD 620 graphics won't be the best for gaming, but if you just want to play Fortnite or indie titles, it will do the job.

You can buy the IdeaPad 330S from B&H here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.