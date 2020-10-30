After months of teasing, Epic has offically announced when the Lachlan Fortnite skin will become available, continuing the Fortnite Icon Series of streamer and celebrity-inspired skins.

For those not in the know (AKA me), Lachlan is a YouTuber with more than 13 million subscribers. He's been focusing on Fortnite content for some time now, but he originally got his start with Minecraft and Pokémon Go content.

He also won the 2020 Fortnite Pro Am tournament in Australia with pro gamer Fresh, but that was in the before times. Good for him, though.

So how do you get the Lachlan Fortnite skin early? Turns out you can win it early in a competition Epic is throwing together. Here's all the details you need to know.

How to get the Lachlan Fortnite skin

Epic is kicking off a tournament to celebrate Lachlan getting his own skin, and the winners will receive it way before it comes to the item shop. Unfortunately, as of now, Epic hasn't shared details on when the tournament starts or what rules and format it will follow. Lachlan will also be streaming during the day of his tournament and will be showing off the new skin, so watch out for that.

Lachlan mentioned that he'll show off the skin on November 1, this Sunday.

We'll of course update this post when Epic announces a tournament date and other details.

When does the Lachlan Fortnite skin hit the item shop?

If you miss out on your chance to compete for the Lachlan skin in Fortnite, or just fail to place well enough to win it, you can always buy it later in the item shop.

Epic did announce the date it'll come to the shop: November 12 at 7 PM ET. We don't have any official word on how many V-bucks it will cost, but odds are it'll be a premium item much like Ninja and Loserfruit's skins were.

Epic shared a very vague picture featuring a lightning bolt, which probably clues us in to what the skin will actually look like.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic added that there will also be other Lachlan cosmetics, including a back bling, an emote, and a pickaxe. Odds are that Epic will sell them all in a bundle and as individual items for a higher overall price.

The Fortnite Icon Series is Epic's way of promoting its relationship with some high-profile streamers and celebrities, resulting in rare skins that players can buy. That means you can look like Ninja, Loserfruit, or hip-hop star Travis Scott, who performed in Fortnite's (literally) biggest in-game event back as the COVID-19 pandemic was really starting to hit.

