Killing Floor 2 is free on Steam this weekend

After a busy week getting excited about new video games, spare a thought for video games that are already (sort of) out. Killing Floor 2 is still in Early Access, but that doesn't mean it can't go on sale, nor does it mean that it's safe from Steam's weekly free game trials. If you hit the Steam page right now you can download and play the co-op shooter free-of-charge until the end of the weekend, which is nice.

If you like it, the game's discounted until the end of the weekend, too. All tiers have 33% off, meaning the base game is available for $20. If you wanna fork out $27, you'll get the digital deluxe edition.

In other Killing Floor news, a VR offshoot was announced at E3 earlier this week in the form of Killing Floor Incursion. You can read more about that over here.